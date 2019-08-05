Share:

KAMALIA-PML-N leader and former MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rahman said that the rising Indian-sponsored terrorism across the region is a thought-provoking challenge for the world.

Talking to the media here in his office here the other day, the PML-N leader stated that the UN is silent over the New Delhi behaviour, warning that consequences of this silence would be extremely dangerous not only for the region but entire world. “The intermittent sheer violation of the ceasefire agreement by Indian Army on the Line of Control (LOC) is alarming and the International community must take serious notice of worst barbarism unleashed on innocent and unarmed population on both sides of the LoC,” he regretted.

“Pakistan has always abide by ceasefire agreement and will never allow India to continue ceasefire violation,” he added.

He said that India, on one hand, continued to oppress Kashmiris while on the other hand, it is continuously undermine sanctity of the Line of Control.

Ch Asadur Rahman demanded the government to approach all world forms including the United Nations to apprise the world of Indian ambitions for hegemony in the region.