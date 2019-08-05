Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday, after the Indian government rushed through a presidential decree earlier today to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The joint sitting, to be held at 11am tomorrow, will review the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control after the Modi government confirmed it had deployed at least 10,000 troops in the disputed region last week.

A further 70,000 troops have been deployed since, according to unofficial reports, as panic grips the residents.