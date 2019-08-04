Share:

LONDON-A preliminary analysis of global temperature data for July suggests it may have “marginally” become the warmest month on record.

Figures from the first 29 days of a month in which many countries had heatwaves are “on a par” or slightly higher than a record set in July 2016.

The assessment was carried out by researchers at the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Confirmation of a new record must await a full analysis is released on Monday.

Scientists say it’s the latest sign that Earth is experiencing unprecedented warming.

The new data compiled by C3S incorporates observations from satellites and ground based stations.

Interactive tool: How much warmer is your city? Select from 1,000 major cities around the world The July figures are likely to be the highest recorded in the organisation’s 40-year dataset.

They follow on from a global record for June, which was confirmed by data from several different agencies.

According to Copernicus, every month this year ranks among the four warmest on record for the month in question.

While researchers can’t directly link these new high marks to climate change, there is a wide sense among scientists that emissions of carbon dioxide from human activities are altering background temperatures and making new records more likely.

Thousands of fire fighters fought blazes in Portugal in July

“This particular month has been very warm but to me this is not really the main point. The main point is that not only has this month been very warm, but last month was very warm. All months during 2019 have been very warm in terms of comparison with other years,” DrFrejaVamborg from Copernicus told BBC News.

“And that trend is not likely to stop unless we do something about curbing greenhouse gas emissions.”

While July is traditionally the warmest month, this year has seen exceptional heatwaves strike Europe, the US and the Arctic.

New temperature records were set in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as the mercury went above 40C in many places. A new UK heat record was set with 38.7C at Cambridge University’s Botanic Garden.

In the US, millions of people were affected as temperatures soared along the East Coast and in the Midwest.