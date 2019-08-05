Share:

Former chief ministers of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest as situation in Kashmir worsened.

The situation in the Kashmir deteriorated after the Indian government deployed over 25000 Indian soldiers in the valley.

Former chief ministers of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were placed under house arrest late Sunday night as curfew-like restrictions were imposed in the disputed valley.

Mufti took to micro-blogging website Twitter and posted, “Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night.”

She said voices of people are being muzzled in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah also tweeted, “I believe I m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders”.

On the other hand, authorities in occupied Kashmir placed large parts of the region under lockdown early Monday. Communications were cut, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines cut.

The state government ordered for Srinagar, “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.”

Universities, schools and colleges in the Hindu-dominated Jammu were ordered to be shut, and one district in that region was placed under lockdown.