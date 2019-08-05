Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Sunday hosted a tree plantation event on its New Campus on Muridke-Narowal Road. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was chief guest at the ceremony, which was orgnanised on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prof Haroon Hamid, project director of the KEMU New Campus and KEMU Green Taskforce Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Kammal Sadiquie welcomed the guests and participants. Speaking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul emphasized the need for tree plantation and a healthy environment. She praised KEMU VC Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for making the new campus clean and green. The Guest of Honour, HEC Punjab Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, assured KEMU of his full sport. P&D Commission Member (Health) Dr Sohail Suqlain in his emotional address recalled memories of the past and said the incumbent VC was carrying forward the legacy of the legendary principals and VCs. P&D Parliamentary Secretary Omar Aftab welcomed the minister of state and other guests to his constituency. He said that this facility would help the ailing humanity in quality service delivery. Dr Azeemuddin Zahid, Kemcolian and chairman of the Punjab Health Commission, shared his memories of the student life with Kemcolians. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal highlighted academic and research projects and updates on international liaison of the university.