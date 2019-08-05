Share:

KASUR-A girl was murdered after gangraped kidnapping and teh body was found in a local canal near Bheer Sohdian area the other day.

According to the Ellahabad Police, a girl was kidnapped three days ago from Bheer Sohdian areas. The police said that the girl was killed and the body was dumped in a canal after gangrape.

Muhammad Akram, father of the victim Amina, got registered a case against accused Ghafoor and his unidentified accomplices. He told the police that the accused kidnapped his daughter on July 31 and took to an unidentified location where the accused gangraped her. Later they murdered the girl and threw the body in Bahari Pur Canal. The police recovered the dead body from the canal and shifted to THQ Hospital for post-mortem.

The family of the girl along with hundreds of locals recorded protest against the incident by putting the dead body on Depalpur Road. They chanted slogans against the police and demand immediate arrest of the accused. They, however, dispersed peacefully after the police assured the family of justice.

Kasur DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaiserani assured that the investigation would be conducted on merit although medical report would reveal the truth regarding the allegations of the victim’s father.

The police have registered a case and arrested one the accused and launched further investigation.

Two women among six injured

Six persons including two women were injured in separate accident in different areas of the district.

According to Rescue 1122, a van collided with motorcycle resultantly the motorcyclist Ali Raza, Bashiran Bibi and Yasmeen bibi got severely injured. The Chunian Police have launched investigation into the accident.

In another incident, a car hit motorcycle near Chorian Plan Pattoki. As a result groom Ashfaq and motorcyclist Ijaz and Sohail got badly wounded. The police have launched investigation.