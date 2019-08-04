Share:

Who ya gonna call? Maybe Kristen Stewart. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she doesn’t just believe in ghosts, she’s spoken with them.

“I talk to them,” Stewart admitted. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

We love it. Then again, Stewart is no stranger to the spooky. In addition to starring as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga, she’s also appeared in a number of horror films, particularly 2007’s The Messengers and 2016’s Personal Shopper, both of which deal with spirits.

This Fall, Stewart will take a break from the ghouls, however, when she appears in Charlie’s Angels. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the forthcoming reboot teams Stewart up with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. That arrives on November 15th.