ISLAMABAD - The last Hajj flight is scheduled to land at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Monday, according to the Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).

The departure flights will start on Dhul Hijja 13 (Aug. 14) while the GCC pilgrims will depart on the next day and the other Hajj flights will start on Dhul Hijja 15 (Aug. 16) and continue until the end of the pilgrimage on Muharram 15 (Sept. 15).

GACA said KAIA and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah have received a total of 6,000 Hajj flights, Saudi Gazette reported.

The authority warn airway companies transporting pilgrims back home with heavy fines if they delay their flights for no acceptable reasons.

Meanwhile, the Hajj Terminal at the KAIA will change its 14 lounges into departure units with 208 Passports counters to complete departure formalities.

PIA completes its operation at Sialkot

The terminal will also have ground services to handle luggage of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday completed its direct Hajj flights operation at Sialkot international airport.

CEO of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Maj-Gen (rtd) Muhammad Abid Aziz told the newsmen that PIA transported as many as 4618 male and female Hajj pilgrims from Sialkot airport to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj through its 12 direct international Hajj flights from Sialkot airport.

Sialkot airport’s Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza and senior PIA officials were also present on this occasion.