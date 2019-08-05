Share:

Sadique Sanjrani with 36 members, in toto, of the upper house of the parliament in his backing notched up the chairmanship of the house against the opposition’s candidate Hasil Bazenjo who has far bigger support of 64 senators. Before results, it was obvious the opposition would be enjoying an overwhelming win. But, after the result, as is said who knows what happened and the result all of a sudden morphed into a shocking victory of PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, against the chairman of the upper house of the country was tabled no-confidence motion. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the result that came was more shocking than ever. That what manifests the worst of the worst condition of democracy when a senator's vote turns into a stolen piece of paper and thrown into whatever the box the third umpire craves for necessitates the public of Pakistan having knowledge of the external and undemocratic forces that under the aegis of the present government are climbing though slowly yet resolutely to undermine the democratic underpinning.

To ensure whether or not the parliamentary principles of democracy are in effect in the country, a no-confidence motion was moved in the upper house under Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate which reads that ‘the Chairman and Deputy Chairman will stand removed from his office on the resolution passed by a majority of the total membership of the Senate'.

Hours earlier going into ballot booth when the resolution of no-confidence vote against the acting chairman was passed by 64 members, it was manifest that Sanjrani stood no chance of becoming chairman. Nonetheless, the result that took a different and unbelievable turn not only sent the people into jolts of dismay and fits of surprise but also allowed a torrent of criticism upon the elements that succeeded to hammer a nail in the coffin of the constitution's supremacy and democratic workings in Pakistan.

Given the fact that Hasil Bazenjo supported by the opposition with overwhelming vote of no-confidence in his favour was seen to be clean becoming the chairman of Senate, the results in which Sadiq Sanjrani was declared to continue holding the chairmanship, in one way or the other shocked the opposition as well as the people well versed in the political and social issues of Pakistan and demonstrate that the democratic principles have been compromised at the behest of the third umpire.

Soon after the final results, a deluge of questions surfaced on social media as to how it is possible that in all the meetings of the opposition there present were all 64 members and when after the secret ballot the result came it was opposite to what was expected. Because the opposition lost by three votes in favour of the motion to dismiss the chairman, as total vote of 45 member was against the motion and five votes got rejected as per final result, it was a question on the democratic institutions, and as much same as in the past, the subject of horse-trading hit the minds of people.

Having said that, in a cut-throat contest characterized by power if the result was only corollary of horse-trading, how possible it is for the opposition to take a chance on their life, as the top brass of the opposition is suffering through incarceration? There seems to be something nastier than the horse-trading in the secret ballot, which, to some extent, is a threat to the principles of democracy.

There is no denying the fact in the politics of Pakistan there is survival for those backed by long boots. Under the cover of democracy which gives democrats the right to have their say, there are many indirect strategies likely to be forcibly used to dwarf the parties advocating democracy and snatch from the people the right to freedom of choice. Whether be it general election or the selection of chairmanship of the upper and lower house, there is no doubting a lot of engineering in the form of coercive measures, stealing of the ballot boxes and rejection of votes is orshestrated. The same is, now, in question.

According to a guerilla report by Umar Cheema about defections published in an English daily on August 3, an unknown businessman working as a messenger in a mid-night rendezvous with a PPP leader threatened that Sindh government will be toppled in case of noncooperation in the house. In fact, as aforesaid, such happenings are not new in the country.

One wonders if it is possible that five votes of the democratic senators––representatives of hundreds of thousand masses–– in favour of the motion got wrongly stamped and rejected. One overtaken by palpable shock raises questions as to whether these senators had no education and were unaware of how votes to be properly casted or there are some undemocratic forces that have meddled into.

In the same way as it was when the results of the general election taken place a year ago came as a raving jolt to the opposition and served as a shock to the political gurus and pundits interested in the politics of Pakistan, what happened yesterday sent shudders down their spine. Before the general election of Pakistan held on 25 July, all that was under the table of discussion was a question as to what number of seats the PTI could be expected to be able to notch up.

Many of the think tanks of Pakistan estimated lower than 70 seats for the PTI to be able to obtain. Some political experts said it would be hard on the part of the Imran-led PTI to win more than 60 seats. And some others estimated the number of seats around 80. Just a few hours after the final results started issuing from the site of Election Commision of Pakistan, all the estimates of the people averted, and a 'hue and cry' of election engineering as expected prevailed the every nook and corner of the country. It was time when PTI alone became in a position to form a government the results stopped coming in its favour.

It was neither that the political pundits and think tanks were stranger to the history of election engineering in the country while estimating the number of seats the PTI, they said, could be able to achieve, nor was that it was unprecedent for the party underpinned by the top brass of the Army had been losing the contest. But what was shocking was, 'a lot of engineering at large in almost every constituency and and forcefully manipulated results in the favour of representatives of the PTI being taken from the ECP.

After a backlog of heated debates and a barrage of allegations on the procedure being followed by the ECP and against those in disguise under the pretext of democracy in the country, of orchestrating a walloping win for the PTI, dust at last settled, though in a little time.

Because Imran Khan himself has a big undivided following and unwavering support due to his political rhetoric against the duo Bhutto and Nawaz dynasty who have alternatively been in the government with no such significant change for the better Pakistan, and as has equally been deemed an epitome of honest leadership (though it is later to be decided) it is for the government calling for less efforts to let the dust be settled that followed any wrongdoing on its part.

For there appear no better leadership in Pakistan than Imran Khan, acting premier of the country, these defections of nine members of the house is another wrongdoing on the incumbent government's part that is to be overshadowed by people at full tilt. So, in this situation when there is a controlled democracy, a little of what can be said is that long live may Pakistan and long live may democracy in it.