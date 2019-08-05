Share:

LAHORE - At least six people allegedly tortured a complainant outside the district courts in Lahore the other day.

The attackers fled instantly.

The victim, identified by police as Niaz Ali, was coming to the courts to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in connection with a case. As he reached the main gate, the accused including Ibad Hussain attacked Niaz. They thrashed and punched the victim and hurled life threats at him before fleeing. The attackers are said to be opponents of the victim.

According to Niaz, the attackers also snatched Rs20,000 and a wristwatch from him. The victim also filed a complaint with Islampura police. The police are investigating with no arrest so far.