Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad) has accelerated the cleanliness work at nullahs to ensure the smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains. Over 80 per cent task has been completed, while mud and garbage have also been lifted from the banks of the nullahs, an official in Sanitation Directorate of the MCI said.

At least one nullah is following from almost every sector of Islamabad and the civic body is taking special measures to clean those and ward off any untoward incident as well as to save the citizens from several health dangers, the official maintained. He pointed out that the Directorate was regularly carried out de-silting work but due to the negligence of some people, the water flow is interrupted which led to stinky smell for the locals.

He appealed to the residents to keep the environment clean, as the sewerage lines are causing a massive stench, whereas throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of smooth flow of nullah water.

“If the public sensitize in that regard, the garbage and bad smell can be controlled and the spread of diseases can be prevented besides breeding of mosquitoes and other insects”, he added.