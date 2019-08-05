Share:

India has gone berserk in Occupied Kashmir once again. Under the thumb of RSS and BJP politicians, India for sure is heading towards the ugliest state where Hindu extremists hold sway. Rarely are there instances when India remained a state where people of varied social and religious background lived in utter peace and harmony.

Be it the eve of Eidul Azha or any political gathering, Hindu extremists never spare a moment to stoop low where humanity feels ashamed. In the state of Jammu and Kashmir, this practice is run of the mill. Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are facing worst form of occupation and brutality for decades, without any halt in near future.

Deployment of additional forty thousand troops at a time when a peace deal in Afghanistan is seemingly around the corner shows India’s anxiety. It never wants peace in Afghanistan because this will have Pakistan focus on its eastern border. Resultantly, Pakistan will put its greatest influence on solving Kashmir issue and mending business with India around the Line of Control (LoC).

Imran Khan’s triumphant tour of America and Trump’s offer to mediate, showing unexpected leniency towards Kashmir’s cause and favoring Pakistan’s stance, did not bode well for India. Modi's government has been at unease since then and the only option it has now is to ignite the flame in Kashmir. India knows killing Kashmiris and inflicting more pain on them will hurt Pakistanis the most.

At a time when peace in South Asia can be a reality, it is better to sit and solve the issue of Kashmir. The Indian aggressive mindset will never yield any positive result. Kashmiris never wanted to be a part of India. Does India really think it can muzzle Kashmiris when it could not do so in more than 60 years?

The only and evident solution is to give them right to self-determination which India will have to give them sooner or later.