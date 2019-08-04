Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed paid rich tributes to the martyrs officers and ‘jawans’ of police who, side by side with Armed Forces and Rangers, presented supreme sacrifices to bring peace in the country.

Extending full support to the struggle of Kashmiris, he said that the Kashmir issue was being raised on international forums. He was addressing inauguration ceremony of Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign arranged at Mandra Toll Plaza G.T.Road (N-5) on Sunday, which coincided with ‘Youm-i-Shohda-i-Police’.

The Federal Minister also dedicated this campaign to national heroes who sacrificed their lives for peace in the country. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, MNA Asma Qadeer, Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum, officers of Motorway Police, administration of twin cities and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highways Authority also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed by MNA Asma Qadeer and Talat Mehmood Gondal GM (EALS) NHA for planting 20,000 saplings on 40-kilometre-long stretch of central median of G.T Road N-5. Students of Roots Millennium and Beacon House schools also presented a national song.

Addressing the participants and media men, Murad Saeed said that Ministry of Communications and the NHA were hand in hand to further the vision of Prime Minister by planting trees along national highways and motorways. Besides this, “We are also to cleanse the country politically”, he said.

He said that under the campaign, saplings will also be planted along road network in Balochistan. Dream of Prime Minister for planting 10 billion plants is being realized in real sense, he said, adding that one billion saplings had been planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

We are custodians of our roads and we are to own each inch of our country to achieve a prestigious place among comity of nations, he said.

He further said that besides Clean and Green Pakistan drive; we have also increased revenue of NHA by more than 51% and of Postal Services as well in the first year of the present government. He expressed deep sense of gratitude to the students, officers of Ministry of Communications, National Highways Authority, Punjab Police and media men present there.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the target of planting 10 billion trees given by Prime Minister Imran Khan shall be actualized and the coming generation will benefit from it at large. By planting trees, we can face the challenge of bad effects of climate change, he said.

Asma Qadeer commended the step of ‘Apni Shahrah-Apni Madad Aap’ taken by the Federal Minister for Communications which has opened the door for everyone to plant saplings. She appreciated the active role and cooperation of NHA for making this campaign a success.

Special shields were also given to the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Malik Amin Aslam, Asma Qadeer, Secretary Communications and senior officers of twin cities administration.