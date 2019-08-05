Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has strongly condemned abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India by the Indian government and has said that Modi government's move is synonymous with destroying the peace of the region.

He said that India through such actions is trying to become a dominating power in the country but it will never succeed.

The Chairman Senate remarked that instead of closing eyes on Indian atrocities and continuing double standards, the international community should pressurize India to stop its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He termed the abolition of Article 370 an open license to exploit Kashmiri people and said that this unilateral and unconstitutional step will destroy regional peace. He said that Pakistan will raise its voice against this move at all levels and will not let India transgress the rights of Kashmiri people.

Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala also said that India by abolition of Articles 370 is trying to disturb the region's peace. HE said that the people of Kashmir should be given the right of self-determination and international community needs to take notice of the situation.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz also condemned the unilateral action of the Indian government and said that it is an attempt to undermine the development and prosperity of the region.

He said that there are UN resolutions on the issue and international community needs to make note of the exploitation of the Kashimiri people. Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said that abolition if Article 370 is an example of worst form of legislative amendments and India through this is seeking to harm the peace of region.