Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the support of the India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is another defeat to ‘lawbreaker and cruel’ New Delhi.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and thanked the OIC for raising voice for the people of the occupied valley, and bringing international attention towards legitimate, legal and democratic rights of the Kashmiris.

“The solidarity expressed by the OIC with the innocent people of Kashmir is a message to the world that immediate and effective measures must be taken to solve the dispute.

“The OIC has testified that Indian army hit civilians with banned cluster ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC). The United Nations (UN), peaceful and civilized nations must take its notice.

“The genocide of Kashmiris is a test of the civilized world which now practically needs to give proof of its association with democracy by standing with the people of Kashmir. India cannot curb the democratic right of the Kashmiris to self-determination.

“Pakistan – with full strength – will continue to support the people of Kashmir morally and politically in light of the resolutions of the UN Security Council. India must not forget that the nation standing on the right path cannot be defeated by any weapon, oppression and conspiracy.”