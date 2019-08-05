Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sought Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s intervention on the Kashmir issue as India unleashed a brutal use of power in the held territory.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic contact with Secretary General OIC Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen and discussed increasing Indian aggression in Kashmir with him. The FM told him that the brutal use of power against innocent Kashmiris by India was condemnable.

FM Qureshi said India was violating the international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations.

He apprised the OIC Secretary General that orders to Hindu Yatrees (pilgrims) and foreign tourists to leave Kashmir were further adding concern. Qureshi asked the OIC to take notice of this serious situation.

The OIC responded immediately and expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilians.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said a statement released after the FM’s telephonic conversation with Al Othaimeen.

It added: “The OIC reiterates its call upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Earlier in the day, chairing an urgent consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the minister said Indian designs were an attempt to disrupt the regional peace.

He urged the international community and world human rights watchdogs to take immediate notice of the serious situation.

The meeting attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and former foreign secretaries held consultation on increasing Indian aggression and tense situation in Occupied Kashmir.

It decided to highlight the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and Indian atrocities against Kashmiris at every international forum.

Separately yesterday, Qureshi held a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. During the meeting Qureshi said the brutal force being used in occupied Kashmir was highly deplorable. “India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks,” he said.

He showed serious concern on sending more than 28,000 troops to occupied Kashmir and expelling the foreign tourists from the area.

Qureshi said that the “use of prohibited weapons in held valley is a clear violation of international laws.” He said long standing dispute of Kashmir is the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.

Over the weekend, Pakistan expressed serious concern over the progressively deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal in a statement said there was deepening anxiety and fear among the people of occupied Kashmir because of reports of deployment of additional 38,000 Indian paramilitary forces in recent weeks.

“The advice to tourists, yatris (pilgrims) and students to immediately leave the held Kashmir, and messages urging people to store food supplies, have stoked further apprehensions. Speculation has mounted that the Indian authorities might attempt to alter the demographic structure in occupied Kashmir and to bring about a material change on the ground,” he said.

As in the past, he said: “Pakistan is strongly opposed to any move that would seek to alter the demographic structure of occupied Kashmir to change the internationally-disputed nature of Kashmir.”

He added: “Any such move would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and seriously endanger peace and security in the region.”