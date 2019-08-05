Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the monsoon plantation campaign in Islamabad today [Monday].

This was stated by Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while addressing a ceremony in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan Movement in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He said planting of ten billion trees will make the country greener and create a positive impact on environment.

The Advisor said all environment-related world organizations have recognized this initiative and they will visit Pakistan soon to study and replicate this model at other places worldwide.

He said Pakistan is amongst the countries severely affected by changing weather patterns.

He said if 160 million youth of the country start planting trees in the country, the landscape will see a positive change.