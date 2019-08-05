Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday said that martyrdom is a special blessing of Allah that He showers only on chosen ones.

He said that 1,492 martyrs of Punjab Police are proof that the force considers martyrdom while protecting lives and properties of the public an honour.

“On this day we reiterate our resolve to protect lives, property and honour of the public and eliminate anti-social elements. He said that near 1,500 martyrs of police, including DIG Ahmad Mubin, Zahid Mehmood Gondal, are a reminder for every official the police force is not just a service but a force, which will keep a sacred commitment till the last drop of their blood with honesty and dutifulness. He said that great nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs; the Punjab Police will also remember its martyrs who sacrificed their lives without caring for their families and parents.

He said that police martyrs are asset of the department and looking after their families is his top priority. He said all steps will be taken to utilise all the resources.