ISLAMABAD-Like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the capital police also added a golden chapter in their history with blood of their martyrs, said Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while addressing a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters to commemorate all police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation.

Families of martyred policemen were especially invited in the ceremony. DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed, DIG (Headquarter) Saleem, all SSPs, SPs and DSPs were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police lost over 40 of its officials of different ranks in several fateful incidents including bomb blasts and encounter with criminals, a real display of bravery and heroism. He said that interaction with the serving colleagues of martyrs suggested that martyrs had been a permanent source of inspiration for the serving personnel. He said that it was painful for their colleagues to remember the martyrs yet they could not stay away with their memories. They believe that the martyrs are pride of the force as well as of the nation, and sacrifices made by them to maintain peace in the country can never be forgotten, he said. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation and gave inspiration to the future generations, they believed. According to data available with this scribe, on July 6, 2007, 20 persons, including 15 policemen, were killed and more than 40 sustained injuries in a suicide attack near the Melody Market area of Islamabad. The suicide bomber targeted cops deployed at a rally observing the first year anniversary of the army operation against the Lal Masjid in Islamabad. Inspector Safdar Hussain, Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, SI Asghar, ASI Sher, ASI Ashraf, ASI Riaz, ASI Zulfaqar, Head Constable Hasnat Ahmad, Constable Ameer Mukhtar, Constable Ilyas, Constable Riaz, Constable Aftab, Constable Mushtaq, Constable Mukammal Shah, Constable Asif Raza, Constable Riaz Ahmed, Constable Shamshad Akbar, Constable Zahid Akbar and Constable Ghulam Farid remained victims of the Melody bomb blast.

On September 20, 2008, Marriott Hotel blast killed many innocents also including Islamabad police officials. SI Riaz, ASI Abdul Waheed, ASI Munawar Ali, Constable Iqbal, Constable Gulzar Ahmed, Constable Zaheer Saqib, Constable Sajid Ullah Khan, Constable Waheed, Constable Ashraf and Constable Iqbal became victim of the Marriott bomb blast. Abdul Manan, a constable laid his life in the line of duty. Constable Ashraf embraced martyrdom while fighting criminals in the limits of Secretariat police station.

Constable Wajid Hussain embraced martyrdom during an encounter with criminals in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station. Constable Mukhtar also became victim of criminals’ bullet during an encounter.

Another encounter with criminals took the life of Constable Khalid Mehmood. Constable Arshad fell to the bullet of criminals in the limits of Golra police station. Constable Tanveer Ahmad became victim of criminals’ bullet as he challenged them at Kashmir Highway in limits of Golra police station. Constable Shahbaz fought bravely with criminals in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station and sacrificed his life for rule of law. Constable Tariq Aziz of Islamabad police became victim of a bomb blast in Peshawar. Constable Shah Faisal fell to a bomb blast at Special Branch office of the police. Constable Salah-ud-Din and ASI Munawar Iqbal embraced martyrdom in a bomb blast at Rescue-15 office.

Islamabad police commemorates Police Martyrs Day every year to remember who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation. The officials who talked to The Nation on this day said that the heroism and sacrifices of the martyrs will steadfastly remain as ‘Medals of Honour’ and pride for the people of the country who will always stand in recognition, respect, and gratitude for the faithful martyrs. The martyrs who answered the call of duty and gave their lives in defense of law will remain firmly imprinted in the memory of the colleagues besides the families, he said.

Later, IGP Islamabad laid floral wreath at Police Martyrs Monument and paid tributes to the sons of the soil. Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps by timely action against the mischievous elements.

He said that as many as 42 police officers and Jawans of the capital embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. The IGP said that Police like our armed forces is fighting against the menace of terrorism and Islamabad police have rendered many sacrifices in war against terrorism while its personnel averted many threats with courage and even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. “We are proud of martyrs of Islamabad police who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens,” he added. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that future of the nation would be made more secure as brave sons of soil have not learnt to bow before enemy.

He along with police officials of Islamabad police also met with the families of martyred personnel and said that they were very lucky whose dears ones embraced martyrdom to secure their country. He said there is no alternate to life but Islamabad police would ensure every relief measures for the families of its martyred cops.