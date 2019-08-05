Share:

Punjab Cabinet on Monday expressed complete solidarity with people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore offered fateha for Kashmiris martyred due to Indian Army's atrocities.

It also prayed for early recovery of injured. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said India cannot curb the basic rights of Kashmiri people through the use of brutal force by its Army.

He said that peace and stability cannot be secured without the solution of Kashmir issue.

He urged international comity to play its role for durable peace in region and freedom of Kashmiri people and durable peace in the region