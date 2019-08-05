Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called a meeting of provincial cabinet on Monday (today) to discuss 21-point agenda.

A host of issues relating to Thar Canal project, legislation on narcotics control, regulation of multi-story buildings, reorganization of Punjab Economic Research Institute and confirmation of contract employees will come under discussion among others.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and officials concerned would attend the meeting.