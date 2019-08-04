Share:

AIOU announces scholarship on securing 75pc marks

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University will provide a special scholarship (fee waiver) to its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examinations result.

This was decided to promote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, a statement said on Sunday.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university’s website and send the same to Director Students Advisory Services at the main campus through regional offices, the statement added. However, students studying at the main campus in face-to-face programme can submit their applications directly, it said.

Students can avail the opportunity during the ongoing admission (Autumn 2019). The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while August 19 is for the higher education’s programmes.

According to the Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum wanted to facilitate the talented students in their educational pursuits. He has directed that financial constraints should not be a hurdle in receiving education, he said.

Other scholarship schemes being offered by the university include ‘earn to learn’ scheme, outreach scholarship scheme, final year project grant scheme, scholarship for communities, scholarship for women and alumni-sponsored scholarship.

Trend of food stalls becoming popular among women

ISLAMABAD -Hundreds of women in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have opted for the profession of selling food items at different markets to support their families.

The trend of women-run food stalls has now become popular in the twin cities. The women aim making themselves self-reliant and self-sufficient and for having a strong economic footing for their families.

On Sunday, a tea and ‘pratha’-seller Farah Nawaz said that there was no disgrace and dishonour in earning with respect instead of begging. “Everyone likes taste of my ‘parathas’ and many women customers encourage me and praise my style of job skills”, she remarked. She said, “I have no formal education to join any office so I preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good”.

“For women empowerment in the country it is necessary to become independent and self sufficient”, she commented. She said, “I would advise other women to come and join this profession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others”.

A fruit seller at G/8, Sehrish said that although it was a male profession but she had to join this under compulsion to run her family. She said.

, “Initially I was hesitant to become a food seller in the market but later when everyone encouraged me, it boosted my confidence”. She said that she goes to fruit market every morning to purchase all fruits and then come to her stall. “I am bread earner of my family as my father has died and I am the eldest among my siblings, so I had to join this field and now earning enough to run my family’s expenditure fairly”, she commented.