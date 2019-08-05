Share:

Islamabad - Entire civil and military leadership after lengthy deliberations at an emergency huddle of the National Security Committee (NSC) yesterday, reaffirmed national resolve to respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression against Pakistan.

Chairing the crucial meeting which discussed India’s latest belligerent actions in the occupied Kashmir and AJK, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris and will never be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The NSC while strongly condemning Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the NSC meeting here, reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve that any Indian misadventure or aggression would be responded with full support of the nation. The participants of the meeting were briefed on India’s deplorable suppression of populace in IOJ&K, plans to use the bogey of terrorism for political ends disregarding situation on ground, and use of cluster munitions against civilians to provoke Pakistan.

The meeting was also apprised on the Indian use of disinformation manoeuvre to confuse the real intent i.e. changing the demographic structure and the internationally recognised disputed status of IOJ&K.

The forum noted with concern India’s destabilising efforts through dubious means. “India having lost all moral authority in IOJ&K and sensing erosion of its belligerent stance at international level keeps resorting to illegal, undemocratic and inhuman measures that have resulted in huge loss of lives and property in IOJ&K,” the NSC said according to a PM Office statement.

The national security body observed that the recent build-up of forces and their brutal use against an unarmed population was adding fuel to fire.

The body strongly condemned such Indian strategy at the time when Pakistan and the international community were focused on resolving the Afghan conflict.

The recent Indian measures would increase the levels of violence and turn the area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries, it added.

The meeting further noted that more India was exposed internally and internationally in its machinations, the more there were chances that it might resort to desperate and risky options, including false flag operations.

“Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IOJ&K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions,” the meeting resolved.

Pakistan condemned Indian actions in that regard which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace, it added.

The meeting reiterated that Kashmir was a long-standing unresolved international dispute, which needed peaceful resolution and urged India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting was attended by minister for defence, foreign minister, interior minister, minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, adviser on finance, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, AJK prime minister, special adviser on information and broadcasting, ISI director general, Director General ISPR and secretaries of foreign affairs, Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and National Security Division.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also attended the meeting. The AJK PM assured the forum that Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC were determined to withstand Indian hostilities and fully trust Pakistan to stand for them through thick and thin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris and would not be deterred from its just stance based on the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said India was totally disregarding international obligations and her arrogance would only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region. He invited the attention of the world leaders and international bodies towards irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour of the Indian leadership.

“India needs to ensure rights of the people, including those living in occupied territories and also to abide by its own commitments to UNSC,” he remarked.

Earlier, before convening NSC’s emergency meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets condemned India’s use of cluster munitions across the Line of Control (LoC) and urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

He said India’s use of cluster munitions was in violation of global humanitarian laws and New Delhi’s commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Warning that the current situation had the potential to blow up into a regional crisis, Prime Minister Imran said now was the opportune time for progress to be made on US President Donald Trump’s recent offers of mediation between Pakistan and New Delhi.

He said situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the LoC was deteriorating due to new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces.

The prime minister called for efforts to end the long night of sufferings for the people of occupied Kashmir by exercising their right to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions.”

“The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir,” said the PM.

7 MARTYRED IN IOK

Indian Army martyred seven more youth in fresh incidents of state terrorism in northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Indian Army’s Srinagar-based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a media interview, said that the youth were killed in Keran area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more dead bodies from the debris of a house after 40-hour-long search operation in Pandoshan village in Shopian, the death toll has mounted to four.

One victim has been identified as a labourer, reportedly a non-native.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of one of the martyred youth Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district.

The participants raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.

TWO HURT IN LOC FIRING

Two civilians including a woman were injured as India violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked firing on various forward villages close to this side of the LoC in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Saturday night, local Police control room said.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting the forward villages of Tarkundi and Darooti in Nikayal Sector at about 9.00 Saturday night injuring a 75 year old local resident Muhammad Sadiq son of Paaris Ali and 18 year old Jawairiya Ishrat resident of Darooti, Incharge officer of Police Control Room Kotli told APP over telephone on Sunday. “No loss of life or property was reported,” the police officials said.

The NSC’s huddle comes after India security forces have committed major ceasefire violations by using cluster munitions on civilian population living close to the LoC in its renewed efforts to escalate the conflict with Pakistan.

The use of cluster bombs on the Neelum Valley over the past few days has caused multiple fatalities and injuries to several others, including minor children.

Over the past few years, besides a spike in terms of intensity of ceasefire breaches, India has also resorted to calibre escalation and air space violations along LoC.

The use of cluster bomb is therefore a step further towards escalation in the situation along LoC.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed that on the night of July 30 and 31, Indian army targeted civilian population in the Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition, which led to martyrdom of two civilians, including a four-year old boy, and injuries to 11 others. ISPR, the media wing of the army, also released pictures of scattered munitions as well as those of the victims.

“This is [a] violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” the military’s media wing said, adding that the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition because of its severe impact on non-combatants.