The inevitable has come to pass. Perhaps not everyone saw it coming or simply preferred to have their heads buried in the sand. But the reality is that one did not have to gaze into a crystal ball to foresee this outcome, the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal’s award of approximately $6 billion in the Reko Diq case. Since the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s declaration of the gold and copper mining agreement between the Balochistan government and Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) illegal in 2013, several international law experts had deemed this ICSID decision against Pakistan a foregone conclusion. A noteworthy and rather worrisome aspect of this case is that since its initiation around 7 years ago, instead of a dispassionate and strictly legal discourse on revisiting and rectifying our approach towards international arbitration, our primary focus has been on morphing a purely legal issue into an issue about expropriation of our natural resources by an allegedly disingenuous foreign investor. Consequently and not surprisingly, there are still a vast majority of Pakistanis who do not have the slightest inkling as to how an international arbitration tribunal has the authority to decide this dispute and order Pakistan to pay an exorbitant amount of money.

Another significant aspect is the search for the culprit, the individuals and institutions that should be held accountable for this debacle. In this regard, fingers have been pointed at the Supreme Court of Pakistan for its intervention in this matter without any legal basis since the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between Pakistan and Australia did not confer any powers on Pakistani courts to decide any disputes regarding the Reko Diq mines. Lawyers representing Pakistan in this case have also borne the brunt of sharp criticism. Finally, the government is questioned for not having officials capable of effectively negotiating the terms of the investment agreements and BITs with foreign investors and foreign countries respectively, in the first place. Dissecting the role of the individuals and institutions and apportioning the blame is a worthwhile endeavor as part of revisiting our approach to international arbitration in particular and foreign investment in general. However, the primary concern for now is whether Pakistan will have to pay the full amount of $6 billion or if it still has other options on the table. For one, can Pakistan still seek legal recourse for mitigating the financial and potential geopolitical fallout of this decision? What if Pakistan refuses, point blank, to pay TCC or drags its feet under one pretext or another? What if Pakistani courts refuse to enforce the arbitral award? Does TCC have any other way of collecting on the $6 billion award? Can Pakistan still reach a settlement with TCC to avoid paying the full amount of the award? In terms of legal recourse, Pakistan can challenge the ICSID award by filing an application for annulment of this award. The ICSID Convention provides specific grounds for such an application that include improper constitution of the arbitral tribunal, procedural irregularities and the arbitral tribunal’s overreach while exercising its powers. In view of the fact that a substantial majority of the ICSID awards’ annulment applications are rejected, Pakistan should not wait with bated breath in the hope of a highly unlikely annulment. Nonetheless, one potential upside of filing such an application would be to bide time with a view to reaching a settlement with TCC that, in the given circumstances, can be considered the most optimal outcome for Pakistan.

The option of reaching a settlement may also be considered optimal by TCC in view of the questions raised above regarding a potential refusal or delay in enforcement of this award by Pakistani courts. This would be the overriding consideration for TCC to reach a settlement even though the decision is already in its favor. Specifically, TCC’s goal would be to avoid the potential costs and long duration of proceedings related to enforcement of the award if Pakistan refuses to voluntarily comply with it. It is essentially a cost-benefit analysis whereby the benefits of agreeing to be paid a specific amount within a definite time period would outweigh the risks of spending indefinite time and substantial money to receive the full amount. Therefore, by reaching a settlement, TCC would be hedging against the risk of being paid after an indefinite delay and that too without a guarantee of being paid the full amount especially if the value of the assets seized within and outside Pakistan, as part of the enforcement proceedings, to satisfy the award are less than $6 billion. In case TCC chooses not to reach a settlement, it would have to seek enforcement of the award through Pakistani courts and courts of countries in which Pakistani government’s assets are located. Although Pakistan has enacted the New York Convention and the ICSID convention for enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, this does not ensure smooth enforcement within Pakistan. This is because, in addition to the obstructive and dilatory tactics that could be adopted by the lawyers representing Pakistan, Pakistani courts may ultimately refuse enforcement on the basis of the few narrow exceptions in these laws.

Instead of crying foul and claiming that international arbitration proceedings and foreign arbitral awards constitute a travesty of justice, it is about time we identified the real causes of this debacle and recognized and understood the legal basis and significance of international arbitration. Contemptuous disregard or blithe ignorance of international arbitration would be at our own peril, predominantly at the risk of repeating the same $6 billion mistake.

Rana Sajjad Ahmad is a dual-qualified lawyer licensed in New York and Pakistan. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and Founder & President of the Lahore-based Center for International Investment and Commercial Arbitration (CIICA). He can be reached at rana.sajjad@ciica.org