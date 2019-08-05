Share:

The veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has officially announced his retirement from one-day International (ODI) soon after being snubbed by team management. However, the 37-year-old will continue to play the Twenty20 format.

Malik, who also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs, played 237 ODIs scoring 7534 runs with nine hundred and taking 158 wickets. He also played 35 Tests and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan. Despite his poor performance at the World Cup, he deserves a lot of respect from us since he has done a lot for Pakistan cricket. I am his fan since he was a key player who has won many matches for the country.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.