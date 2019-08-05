Share:

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that revocation of Article 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has exposed India's sinister dragons and ugly face before the Kahsmiris and the global community.

He made these remarks regarding the latest developments on the special status of Kashmir on Monday.

Sardar Masood Khan said India is an occupier and has been brutalizing the people of Kashmir for the last 72 years. The repeal of constitutional Articles protecting the special status of Kashmir, in the long run, will not in any away affect the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.

He said that Article 370 was initially inserted in the Indian Constitution to appease pro-Indian Kashmiri leadership and to buy their loyalty. This move was aimed at perpetuating their illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, by repealing these Articles India lost its support from allies like the National Conference and PDP.

The President urged the United Nations to cognizance of Indian decision which clearly violates not Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.