KARACHI - Rizwan Khan and Zalmi’s Rifaq Sarwar won their fights of the main events during the biggest MMA event conducted by Peshawar Zalmi along with SFN in Islamabad on late Saturday night.

In other fights, Ali Imran, Munawar Sultana, Naimat Ullah, Arshad Khan, Rizwan Ali, Nazir Khan, Haider Satti, Ayub Khan and Hamza Butt were victorious in their respective matches.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, KP Minister of Sports and Tourism Atif Khan and Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram and ambassadors were present on the event and witnessed the action live. Peshawar Zalmi has once again stepped up to support sports in Pakistan and promised to keep on playing their pivotal role in developing more sports in Pakistan.

The fights took place in Amir Khan Boxing Hall and it was showcased live on Zalmi TV, which is Peshawar Zalmi’s sports oriented web streaming content platform. Peshawar Zalmi superstars Kamran Akmal, Chris Jordan, Daren Sammy and Andre Fletcher wished the athletes good luck for the main event. The venue was filled with lights and roars of the crowd as they witnessed their favorite fighters in action in front of them.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said: “It was amazing to see an MMA event like this happening in Islamabad. I congratulate SFN & Team Peshawar Zalmi for conducting this event successfully and in a befitting manner, which will help promote MMA in Pakistan.”

In his statement, Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi said: “We have partnered up with SFN to promote MMA in Pakistan. We will always be stepping up to promote sports in Pakistan. With PSL-5 happening in Pakistan, we should start formulating platforms for other sports as well so they too can become global sporting entities and lead towards Pakistan’s sports revival. Pakistan has a lot of talent of MMA in Pakistan. This event is a testimony to the fact that we will be seeing Pakistani MMA fighters fighting at the grand stage.”

SFN chairman Saad Khan said: “With Zalmi as our partner, we were able to make a huge impact in MMA Pakistan and it gave the fighters a proper platform to showcase their talent. I would like to thank Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi for partnering up with us in just a start of an upcoming event series.”