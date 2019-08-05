Share:

SARGODHA-Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi on Sunday said that sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army in line with maintaining peace in the country would ever be recognized. He was addressing a candle-light vigil held to mark the sacrifices of police martyred on “Youm e Shuhada Police” in which a large number of police officials, Commissioner Sargodha and civil society representatives participated.

The minister said all stakeholders should join hands for security and sovereignty of the country and urged to play their positive role for making the country a peaceful state. He urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for protecting life, honour and property of the common man. The minister said that around seventy thousands Pakistanis have sacrifices their lives for the country while PTI government and police department were also making all out efforts for betterment of the families of shuhadas. The provincial government was announced welfare packages for the families, he said and added that employment opportunities were also offered to the children of martyred police officials.

He said that according to a package announced by the provincial government for the police officials martyred during operations - Rs20 million to be given to the families of DIGs and above ranks, SP and SSP Rs18 million, DSP and Inspector Rs15 million, Sub Inspector and Inspector Rs 12.5 million, Head Constable and Constable Rs10 million. The provincial government has also announced a compensation package for the public and police officials martyred in bomb blasts, terrorism incidents, watch and ward duty under which Rs15 million to be provide to the families of each DIGs and above rank officials, Rs12 million for the SPs and SSPs, Rs9 million to the families of DSPs and Inspectors, Rs7 million for the Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector and Rs5 million for Head Constable and Constables.