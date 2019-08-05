Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has launched a project to reduce temperatures to provide some respite to pilgrims at the Makkah’s holy sites.

The project aims to provide temperature reduction from 15C to 20C. Temperatures will be recorded every 10 seconds during the season through sensors placed under the asphalt.

It has begun coating asphalt as a way to reduce heat at the holy sites. The project included in first stage coating of pedestrian road at Mina Gate leading to the Jamarat facility.

The coating was done over a total area of approximately 3,500 square meters to help reduce the road temperature and to serve the pilgrims. Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Hajj Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat in an interview with Saudi Newspaper ‘Asharq Al-Awsat’ said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Holy City, launched an initiative to alleviate heat of the holy sites by implementing a project to coat the asphalt, as a way to reduce temperature by 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

He said that 3,500 square meters were covered so far and that other sites would be treated over the next year. He added that the project also included measuring the temperature every 10 seconds through sensors placed under the asphalt.