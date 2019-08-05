Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Sadaqat Ali Jatoi Sunday criticised the PPP led Sindh government for the inadequate preparations ahead of the recent monsoon rains that hit Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpurkhas and other cities of the province.

In a joint press conference along with party’s provincial General Secretary Mehfooz Ursani and others, Sadaqat Jotoi also blamed HMC, HESCO, WASA and other agencies for the havoc caused during rains that lashed Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and other areas of the district.

He said PTI has decided to prepare an audit report about rain situation in Sindh which would be presented to the federal government so that action should be taken against the responsible organizations.

The provincial government despite having plenty of resources failed to provide relief and support to the rain affected people of Hyderabad, Karachi and other urban localities, Jatoi said and praised the role of Pakistan Army which moved in to provide relief to the people of rain affected areas in Hyderabad and Karachi.

He said due to incompetence and inability of the provincial government, the Sindh Governor requested the Pakistan Army to provide relief to rain affected citizens.

Jatoi said after 18th amendment all resources had been transferred to the provincial government by the federation but PPP led Sindh government failed to spent that amount on construction of roads, water supply and drainage schemes which resulted people’s suffering during monsoon rains.

He alleged that provincial government had shifted billions of rupees abroad through money laundering and left people alone in the need of hour, adding that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and his ministers including Saeed Ghani were not seen in these flooded areas. He said the people of whole Sindh including Karachi suffered because the government of Sindh failed to deliver during and after the heavy rains.

Sadaqat Jatoi also criticized the former local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro who could not come out of his house to assist the people who had voted him and his party to power in the province.

On the occasion, Mehfooz Ursani said PTI was reorganizing its party organizations in Sindh and they were contacting with stakeholders to compile an audit report about the situation to be presented to Federal Government so that relief could be provided to rain affected people.

He said PPP had always played Sindh card to gain political benefits but now they have become exposed due to their inability to provide relief to the people of Qasimabad who had voted in their favour in last general elections.

Earlier, PTI leaders visited Hyderabad chamber of Commerce and Industries office and holds meeting with the trader body office bearers.