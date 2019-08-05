Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday.

Both the leaders strongly condemned use of cluster bomb by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The governor said that Pakistan would raise the issue of Kashmir on each international forum. The world communities should also condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He urged upon the international powers to intervene into the matter. Imran Ismail said that self determination was the right of Kashmiri people and the solution to the Kashmir issue was only possible through UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday expressed his party’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army against any Indian aggression.

“We will not restrain from rendering our lives, if the country and the armed forces needed us,” Kamal said while addressing party’s public mobilization gathering here in Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town.

On this occasion, over 100 youth from Pakistan People Party (PPP) announced joining Kamal-led PSP.

Kamal said the territorial boundaries are protected by armed forces, but the economic front is very week, primarily due to the poor policies of the government.

Expressing concerns over rapidly growing inflation, Kamal said Pakistan has become 2nd inflation-hit country in Asia and 16th in the world while ruling elites are getting richer, and the poor becoming poorer. The government has taken U-turn from its commitments.

The middle class has almost vanished from the country, and this will incur irreparable losses to the country.

Referring to Indian aggression and it’s anti human acts in Occupied Kashmir, PSP chief said the entire nation is ready to fight with its enemy.

He underscored the need of reforms and legislations on a war footing basis, but deplored that no such policy is being formulated in the larger interest of the country..

A need based and timely strategy is crucial to thwart the both internal and external threats and nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He also called for implementation of the 18th constitutional amendment with devolving the powers to districts level, in letter and spirit.

This will help empower the local bodies system and resolve social issues of the country to a greater extent.

A strong social and political infrastructure is crucial for a strong economy.

Separately, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor asked that India should be given a befitting reply for its cluster-bombing terrorism in the Neelum Valley of Occupied Kashmiri.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the cluster bombing in the Neelum Valley by the occupation Indian army and resultant heavy losses of life and property of innocent Kashmiri civilians was very serious matter and Pakistan should give India a strong and befitting reply. He said after the statements of US President Donald Trump about the Kashmir Issue , India now resorted to naked state-terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah directed the provincial secretaries for education and colleges to ensure that August 05 (today) is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris in all schools and colleges of the province.

“The educational institutes should take out rallies, hold seminars and other programmes to express solidarity with Kashmiris,” he said in a notification issued on Sunday.