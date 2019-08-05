ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of women in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have opted for the profession of selling food items at different markets to support their families.
The trend of women-run food stalls has now become popular in the twin cities. The women aim making themselves self-reliant and self-sufficient and for having a strong economic footing for their families.
On Sunday, a tea and ‘pratha’-seller Farah Nawaz said that there was no disgrace and dishonour in earning with respect instead of begging. “Everyone likes taste of my ‘parathas’ and many women customers encourage me and praise my style of job skills”, she remarked. She said, “I have no formal education to join any office so I preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good”.
“For women empowerment in the country it is necessary to become independent and self sufficient”, she commented. She said, “I would advise other women to come and join this profession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others”.
A fruit seller at G/8, Sehrish said that although it was a male profession but she had to join this under compulsion to run her family. She said.