ISLAMABAD - Hun­dreds of women in Rawal­pindi and Islamabad have opted for the profession of selling food items at differ­ent markets to support their families.

The trend of women-run food stalls has now become popular in the twin cities. The women aim making themselves self-reliant and self-sufficient and for hav­ing a strong economic foot­ing for their families.

On Sunday, a tea and ‘pra­tha’-seller Farah Nawaz said that there was no disgrace and dishonour in earning with respect instead of beg­ging. “Everyone likes taste of my ‘parathas’ and many women customers encour­age me and praise my style of job skills”, she remarked. She said, “I have no formal education to join any office so I preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good”.

“For women empower­ment in the country it is necessary to become inde­pendent and self sufficient”, she commented. She said, “I would advise other wom­en to come and join this pro­fession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others”.

A fruit seller at G/8, Sehrish said that although it was a male profession but she had to join this under compulsion to run her fam­ily. She said.