Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and apprised him about the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

During the telephonic conversation today, Turkish President expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue it’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

PM Khan regretted doing away with Kashmir’s special status is a breach of international conventions and will play havoc with regional peace.

Turkish president assured Pakistan about every possible support over the recent deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Muhammad and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation in India Occupied Kashmir with him.

The Malaysian prime minister said his country is keeping an eye on the situation in IOK.

Earlier today, India scraped Article 370 of its constitution, doing away with the special status of Kashmir.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution.

India’s BJP government moved the bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) seeking to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members protest. NNI