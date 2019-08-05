Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Geelani, has deplored that the deployment of additional troops, rumours of tampering with special provisions in the Indian constitution, suspension of Amarnath Yatra, evacuation of tourists, students and yatris from the occupied Kashmir had created a war-like situation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ali Geelani said this during an executive council meeting of APHC held in Srinagar on Sunday.

Presiding over the meeting, Geelani cautioned the Kashmiri people, particularly the youth, that they should get ready for a long and tough struggle as the oppressor seemed to be bent upon testing their nerves.

Referring to pro-India politicians, APHC chairman said that the land grants bill openly said that Article 370 was not a Divine saying, which could not be altered, adding that the Kashmiris’ land was allotted to the Hindu Shrine Board by them and now they were shedding crocodile tears to protect these provisions.

Tells Kashmiris long war lies ahead

He said despite their decades-old appeasement and compliance with New Delhi’s orders, surrendering of every bit of their conscience and even faith, they were not trusted by their masters rather humiliated and thrown away.

“History bears testimony to the fact that every collaborator, however big or mighty, met the same fate,” he said.

Geelani said that although these provisions existed on papers only — still they had a historical relevance and were globally accepted. “The Indian fascist rulers want to do away with these provisions to enforce demographic changes as they did in 1947 in Jammu by massacring half a million Muslims there,” he recalled.

Telling rulers in Delhi that they must not forget that this was not 1947, APHC chairman warned any such mischief would be resisted by the Kashmiri people.

He said that although thousands of pro-freedom leaders and workers were languishing in jails, but those outside in this bigger jail had a duty to rise to the occasion and play their role rather than acting as mute spectators.

He said that recent geo-political scenario and positive gestures by world leaders had once again negated Indian narrative of bilateralism and that Kashmir was its internal matter.

Commenting upon the lukewarm media response, Hurriyat chairman said that they, media organisations, did whatever was fed to them, adding that the Kashmiris were aware of their hardships and limitations.

Appealing to the Muslims of Kargil and Jammu, he said that they needed to be vigilant and focused and assured them that they would not be left at the mercy of fascist forces.

The meeting also condemned the confinement of Hurriyat General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji and Manzoor Ahmad Gazi by the occupation forces.

Those who attended the meeting included Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Shaheen Iqbal, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammad Hanif, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Indrabi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo and Hakeem Abdul Rashid.