Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said the Labour Department had its own 62 hospitals and 45 schools in the province where labourers and their families could receive free medical treatment and education.

He said 2056 flats were being constructed in Regi Lalma to provide accommodation to the labourers while practical steps had been taken to collect data of labourers in the province. He said Rs.241 million had been kept for child labour survey in the province.

Shaukat Yousafzai expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Peshawar on the occasion of distributing scholarships worth Rs.5 crore 4 lac in various educational institutions for free education of children of labourers. Secretary Labour Kamran Rehman was also present.

The minister said that scholarships worth Rs.60 crore could be distributed among the children of labourers in the province but due to non-availability of proper data of labourers, workers were deprived of these benefits and unfortunately previous governments did not pay attention to collect data.

At present, he said, 51,000 workers were registered with ESSI and it would be taken up to 90,000. Shaukat Yousafzai said that after registration with EOBI and ESSI, labourers would be able to avail free treatment and education as well as other benefits and apart from scholarships, Rs.71 lakh had also been allocated as pocket money for children of registered labourers.

He said that today, Rs.5 crore scholarships were being given only to registered labourers. He said efforts were being made to bring the mines and minerals workers under the purview of the labour department.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that death grant for registered labourers had been increased from Rs.3 lakh to Rs.7 lakh and the marriage grant to Rs.200,000. He said illegal recruitments were made in the labour department in the past and unrelated staff was recruited in the schools which could affect the quality of these schools. The issue of illegal recruitment was also pending in the Supreme Court.

He said the BRT project had been completed which could be inaugurated any time. Even today, after rain, the whole of Karachi was submerged in water but the PPP leadership did not feel any shame for their deeds and in-capabilities.