ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Tuesday said at least 28 focal persons had been working in collaboration with the Community Welfare Attahcees (CWAs) and Pakistani missions to help their compatriots in various countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The focal person was appointed by the ministry a couple of months ago to lead ground operations, assist the CWAs/ missions and pool additional resources where needed,” a senior official of the OP&HRD told APP.

He said 16 focal persons had been performing duties in Saudi Arabia, eight in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and four in Qatar.

The officer said dedicated teams had been working under those focal persons to execute and coordinate relief operations. Names of the teams were helpline team, data verification team, Coord team, medical support team, patients support team and others.