DAMASCUS-A total of 30 Turkish military vehicles entered northern Syria on Tuesday, the latest batch of such military backup since March, a war monitor reported.

The vehicles reached Turkish military points in the northern countryside of Idlib province in northwestern Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said 5,135 Turkish military vehicles had entered areas in northern Syria since March.

The Turkish military reinforcement has been sent to Turkish observation points in Idlib that were setup as part of an agreement with the Russian side to monitor a de-escalation zone deal between the Syrian forces and the rebels in Idlib, which is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.