Rawalpindi - Punjab Home Department has ordered to launch an inquiry against former Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry and eight of his close aides for their involvement in massive corruption, informed sources on Tuesday.

In the light of inquiry report, the gang of nine most corrupt officers and officials, both morally and financially, of Prison Department are to be proceeded under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, they said.

They added the Punjab Home Department has also constituted a-two member committee to probe the officials including ex-superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Malik Akram, Head Warders Aamar Faraz, Jahangir, SG Warders Boota, Ijaz and Warders Sohail Hayyat, Nasir Niazi and Mudassir Mumtaz.

Mian Muhammad Salik Jalal, Commandant Punjab Prisons Staff Training College would be the convener and DIG Rana Rauf would be the member of the committee, according to a notification No. SO (Prs) 22-164/2020 dated 28 July 2020, copy of which is also available with The Nation.

According to sources, the Punjab Home Department has decided to proceed against former superintendent of Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chauhdry and his eight blue-eyed officers and officials for their involvement in corruption of millions of rupees under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, they said. They said the Punjab Home Department has all the sufficient grounds to take legal action against these corrupt officers and officials. They said the home department found Saqib Nazir Chaudhry involved in collecting extortion from the prisoners through his eight blue-eyed officers and officials worth millions of rupees besides womanising and having alcohol all the time even during duty hours.

They said the home department had also found Saqib Nazir guilty of running Jail Affairs through his close aide Aamar Faraz, the Head Warder, who used to collect extortion from inmates for the superintendent. Sources also disclosed that it was also found that Aamar Faraz owns a farm house and plaza in Attock which is beyond his source of income.

Punjab Home Department also charged Saqib Nazir Chaudhry of having illicit relations with ex-woman medical officer Adiala Jail Dr Tayyaba after his (Saqib) wife appeared before DIG Prisons Rauf Rana and lodged complaint against the extra marital relations of duo.

It was also found against Superintendent that he took Rs350,000 monthly from contractor of Jail Canteen.

Sources said home department also charged Saqib of not relieving his blue-eyed Warders despite ending their tenure of 90 days in order to fill his pockets with bribe and extortion money from prisoners with help of these Warders.

They said the home department had mentioned in its charge sheet that Saqib Nazir has cashed Rs3,245,050 in favour of 759 prisoners but the inspection committee found no record/slips of the said record.

The inquiry report also mentioned that Saqib Nazir was involved in drinking alcohol all the time even during duty hours in jail and womanising by leaving the jail administrative affairs at the mercy of his blue-eyed staffers including Head Warder Aamar Sarfraz.

Sources disclosed that the two-member committee has begun working on the charges against the gang of nine corrupt officers and officials of Prison Department. All the corrupt officers were summoned by the committee members to submit their replies, they said.