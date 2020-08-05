Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed US $9.3 billion in financial resources in the last six months since early February when ADB started its initial response to support its developing member countries and the private sector to address the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In addition, development partners committed $4.6 billion in co-financing, said an ADB press statement received here, adding that the bank’s financing was part of its $20 billion total assistance package for COVID-19 response announced on April 13.