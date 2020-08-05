Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that all the parties were united on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, the FM chaired an All Parties Conference here and briefed the participants on Youm-e-Istehsal – which will be observed today (August 5) in solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir – and human rights violations by the Indian troops in the held valley.

The leadership of all major political parties of the country attended the APC.

The foreign minister stressed that all Kashmiris have rejected India’s unconstitutional and unilateral step of revoking Kashmir’s autonomy.

The meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Law Forough Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf and Federal Minister Dr. Fehmida Mirza.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMA, Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party, Senator Sitara Ayaz of ANP, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Javed Abbasi from the PML-N, Khawaja Asif of the PML-N and other leaders participated in the APC.

FM Qureshi said that India’s Hindutva ideology was not only a threat to Kashmiris but also to the entire region’s peace. India wants to change the proportion of the population of occupied Kashmir on the basis of racial bigotry.

“All political parties of Pakistan are on the same page regarding the Kashmir issue,” he added.

Qureshi also headed a meeting earlier regarding Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) and briefed the members over his visit of the Line of Control.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf, foreign and information secretaries along with top military officials had attended the meeting.

Qureshi apprised the dignitaries of his meetings with president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and affirmed that the entire nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal in solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said: “We will raise plight of Kashmiris at every forum. Indian troops are targeting unarmed civilians across the LoC.