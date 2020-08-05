Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has termed establishing of Civil Secretariat a decisive step towards forming of the new province.

Talking to media persons at his office on Tuesday, he said that Bahawalpur would see rapid development after the forming of Civil Secretariat.

He told that efforts were being made for starting new Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur and soon a new industrial state would be set up here.

He told that work was underway for solving the long-standing problem of sewerage system in Bahawalpur. He further stated that construction of dual carriageway would start shortly to link Bahawalpur with motorway from Jhangra East.

He expressed hope that Bahawalpur would be among developed cities soon.

In another message, the Commissioner said that Pakistan stood with Kashmiris and would raise voice in their support at every platform against atrocities of Indian occupied forces.

While presiding over a video-link meeting of officers of all the three districts at his office on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan would observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5 (today) in order to register protest against the exploitation of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

He said that one-minute silence would be observed at 10 am to mark the day. A rally will be taken out from Commissioner Office to Farid Gate in connection with the day. Coronavirus SOPs will be observed in the walk.