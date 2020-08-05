Share:

LAHORE - Buzdar has directed to take prior steps to counter the possibility of urban flooding due to possible rains in the current week and issued directions to the Secretaries of Housing and Local Bodies Departments. The CM has directed that cleanliness of flood channels and drains be ensured and the concerned officials should take steps so that urban flooding could be dealt with effectively especially in the low-lying areas. He added that Local Governments and WASA should take advance steps to deal with the rain-spell and provision of resources be accelerated. He made it clear that strict action will be taken if the water is accumulated on roads as people face difficulty and this is intolerable. It is not dutifulness that concerned officers continue to sit in their offices while roads are immersed in water, he further warned.