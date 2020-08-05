Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to run an effective campaign against artificial price-hike and hoarding by activating Price Control Committees at the district level.

In a circular issued to provincial ministers and head of Price Control Task Force Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary, the CM directed that the Price Control Committees be activated and provision of essential items be ensured at fixed rates.

He ordered the District Price Control Committees to keep strict vigilance on the hoarders and rates of the essential items. He further directed that the Price Control Task Force should devise effective steps to solve the artificial price-hike issue.

The CM reiterated that people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and added that no negligence will be tolerated by him. “I will personally monitor action against artificial price-hike, hoarding and illegal profiteering as these are an enemy of the society as well as the law.

I will personally check the rates of essential items through surprise monitoring and no one will be forgiven if negligence is proved”, he warned.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the provincial Price Control Task Force has been called to review the steps for providing relief to the masses.