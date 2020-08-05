Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that one year has passed to illegal lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but the miseries of the enslaved Kashmiris have not been lessened. In his message, he pointed out the world could not endure a few months of lockdowns due to corona but Kashmiris are languishing under brutal Indian lockdown since long. The silence of the international community against intolerable brutalities committed against the Kashmiris is deplorable, he maintained. It is sanguine that patience and commitment of the Kashmiris are intact, even, in prevailing difficulties and the international community has also acknowledged the righteous freedom struggle of the Kashmiris, the CM asserted. He reiterated that Pakistan will not pull back from the just demand of Kashmiris’ right of self-determination as the Kashmir issue had turned into a huge humanitarian crisis which speaks volume about the impassiveness of the international community. Though the world is silent on Indian cruelties against Kashmiris, Pakistan will continue to stand with its Kashmiri brethren with full zeal and strength, he said. India will have to pay back every crime committed against Kashmiris and their freedom struggle will soon materialize, the CM added.