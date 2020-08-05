Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Major General Babar Iftikhar, has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan police. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that in the line of duty, Pakistan police was the first responder to every cry for help. “On the Police Martyrs Day, tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police. In the line of duty, they have been the 1st responders to every cry for help and answered every call with purpose and pride,” he said in the tweet.