LAHORE - DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan distributed cheques worth Rs 45 million among 500 investigation officers in a ceremony, held at the investigation headquarters here on Tuesday.

The DIG stressed the investigation officers to work honesty and complete investigation of cases as soon as possible. On the occasion of Youm-e- Shuhada Police, he paid tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

SSP Investigation, SP Cantonment and SP AVLS attended the ceremony.