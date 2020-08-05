Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearings of dual nationality case against federal minister Faisal Vawda till September 3. A four member’s bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the case. The lawyers of the Federal Minister and the main petitioners appeared before the commission. In his arguments the lawyer of petitioner asked the commission whether the federal minister was eligible for contesting the elections on the time of submitting nomination papers to the commission. Meanwhile, the lawyer of Faisal Vawda once again raised question over the domain of the ECP in case of disqualification of a Member of National Assembly and said that the application for the disqualification of an MNA is always submitted with the Speaker of the Assembly. He stated that such applications cannot be submitted with the ECP directly; adding that ECP can only take action when the Speaker of the Assembly sends disqualification reference to the Commission.