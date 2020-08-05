Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ellen DeGeneres will come back to host her show’s 18th season as investigations into allegations of a toxic workplace continue, reports suggest. The daytime talk show has been hit with multiple claims from past and current staffers that producers perpetuated a toxic work environment that included bullying and racism. Ellen is set to host the show - which has built a brand around the compassionate slogan ‘Be Kind’ - for its 18th season, despite widespread claims celebrities such as Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, Melissa McCarthy and ‘the ultimate A-lister’ Jennifer Aniston were being considered to replace her. A source close to The Ellen DeGeneres Show said ‘no one is stepping in or taking over’ as the investigation into the claims continue. It comes shortly after reports that the show held a call with staffers to discuss how it will move forward amid the accusations. Ellen was joined by executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt and senior staff members and they are said to have ‘addressed’ the issues.