ISLAMABAD -Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 25.46 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $888,913 million during July-June (2019-20) against exports of $1192,559 million during July-June (2018-19), showing negative growth of 25.46 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 7.22 percent during the period under review, from $ 24,256 billion to $ 22,504 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $121,832 million against $ 170,478 million last year, showing decrease of 28.53 percent during the fiscal year under review. The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 18.22 percent, from $51,869 billion to $42,418 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 24.85 percent in surplus during the fiscal year under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $ 768.081 million against $ 1022.081 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 24.85 percent, the data revealed.