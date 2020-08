Share:

islamabad - One Two Records proudly presents the first look of “Qubool”- a directorial debut of actress Saba Qamar Zaman. Written, composed and produced by singing sensation Bilal Saeed.

Starring Bilal Saeed & Saba Qamar Zaman themselves. The song is going to release very soon so stay tuned. Wardrobe of both actors are by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.